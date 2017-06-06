Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, in the early hours of Tuesday returned from London, United Kingdom, one week after she travelled to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who is receiving medical treatment in the British capital.

Mrs. Buhari left the country last week Tuesday, three weeks after her husband embarked on his latest medical vacation that started on May 7.

Aisha Buhari Reveals When President Will Return Home

According to a statement by the Director of Information to the Wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday, Mrs. Buhari conveyed the President’s appreciation to Nigerians for their constant prayers.

[PHOTOS] Aisha Buhari Departs Nigeria To Join Husband In London

She was further quoted as saying that Buhari will soon return to join Nigerians as he is recuperating fast.

Mrs. Buhari was also said to have called on Nigerians to continue to be strong in the face of challenges and to support the Federal Government in implementing the agenda for which the present administration was elected.

“Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualise the mandate of the All Progressives Congress,” Mrs. Buhari was further quoted as saying.