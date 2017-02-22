The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has advised Nigerians to emulate her husband by never giving up on their dreams and aspirations.

She said her husband became Nigeria’s president in 2015 due to his doggedness, persistence and compassion for the masses.

She said this in Abeokuta on Tuesday during the inauguration of a book titled, “Buhari vs Yar’Adua: Facing the future,” written by Mr. Opeyemi Soyombo, the Special Assistant on Media to Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State.

Buhari’s wife who was represented by the wife of the Ogun State governor, Olufunso Amosun commended the efforts of the author, who documented the legal struggles of her husband in the 2007 election petition challenging the victory of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua.

Buhari eventually lost the case despite moving from the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court, trying to prove that he won the 2007 presidential election.

He, however, never gave up on his presidential ambition.

Aisha noted that the importance of record-keeping could not be overemphasised because without it, history would be distorted.

She said there were lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Buhari who contested presidential elections four consecutive times before he eventually won in 2015.

She said, “There are lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially his doggedness and compassion for the masses. President Buhari contested presidential elections four consecutive times before he eventually won in 2015.

“His victory has paid off, considering his passion to help the masses and, most importantly, the successes recorded in the anti-corruption war of his government.

“I commend the efforts of the writer for documenting the presidential election suit between the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, General Muhammadu Buhari, and President Umaru Yar’Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2007.

“This shows that the author has been following with keen interest the elections held in the country and the petitions arising from them. In most recent shared views and writings on human and societal developments, the investment made in other people gives tremendous yields; thus the facts and the authenticity of the book are invaluable.”