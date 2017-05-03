First Lady Aisha Buhari has disclosed that the health condition of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari is not bad as people think it is.

She made this know via her Twitter handle, @aishambuhari, and her Facebook page, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, May 2.

She said her husband had continued to carry out his constitutional responsibilities as the President without hindrance.

The President’s wife wrote, “I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband’s health status.

“I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived. Meanwhile, he continues to carry out his responsibilities during this period.

“As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening (Tuesday).”