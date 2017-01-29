First Lady, Aisha Buhari paid a visit to her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari in London where he is spending his 10-day vacation.
Photographs of her visitation were released amid increasing rumour over the state of health of the President since he announced his decision to embark on a short vacation during which he is scheduled to carry out medical check-up.
