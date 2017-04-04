THE wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, has indicated interest in the case of the 16-year-old JSS 111 student raped and impregnated by the Vice Principal of Government Day Secondary School Tunga- Minna, Mohammed Kuyizhi, Punch reports.

This came on the heels of the appearance of the accused person before Magistrate Fati Auna, in Minna on Monday.

Aisha contacted wife of the Niger state governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello, immediately the news broke last week, instructing her that she should ensure justice was done in the matter.

The Punch source said the governor’s wife directed the Director General of the state Child Rights Office to make sure the matter was handled diligently and ensure justice is done.

“The legal department of the Child Rights Office has been briefed and are handling the case, ” the source said.

The Chief Press Secretary to the wife of the Niger state governor, Aisha Wakaso, confirmed the story.

The accused person in the meantime appeared before Magistrate Auna charged with contravening sections 19and25 of the state Child Rights Act.

The prosecutor Abdullahi Maiyaki, told the court that the accused had sex with the girl three times in his office.

However, the accused said though he had sex with her it was only once.

Auna, therefore, adjourned the case to Wednesday 5th April, for further hearing and ordered him to be remanded in prison custody.