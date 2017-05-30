First Lady Aisha Buhari on Tuesday, May 30, departed Nigeria for London to join her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari who has been on medical vacation since May 7.

Her spokesperson, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi issued a statement that the first lady thanked Nigerians who have been praying for her husband.

The statement read, “The wife of the President, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today (Tuesday) left for the United Kingdom.

“Her Excellency will spend some time with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on medical vacation.

“She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick and safe return.”

Mrs. Buhari’s journey came three weeks after her husband embarked on his latest medical vacation.