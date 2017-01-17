Ajibola Ajimobi, daughter of Oyo state governor, has issued a press statement where she reacted to claims that she insulted students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) over the encounter with her father.

Ajibola made an offensive post on Instagram where she said the protesting students are a “generation of manerless children”, thereby attracting scorching criticisms.

But the governor’s daughter denied owning the account, which made the offensive statement.

Recall that over the weekend, a video went viral of Ajimobi talking down on the aggrieved students, who stormed his office to protest 8-month closure of their school.

“My attention has been drawn to a series of publications on social media and the Internet at large, which claim that I, Mrs Ajibola Ajayi (formerly known as Miss Ajibola Abiola-Ajimobi) lashed out at LAUTECH students calling them a manner less generation … on my instagram page,” she said in a statement.

“I wish to state that this story is completely false. It is malicious and willfully targeted at maligning and marring my character.Over the last 48 hours my reputation has been tarnished and my family and I have been subjected to cyber bullying and harassment. I have also received threats of violence as well as limitless insults as a result of this false publication.

“This has now spiraled out of control hence I feel the need to publicly address it since I have received numerous calls from various people, including friends, family members, colleagues and clients.

“I wish to further state that the instagram page referred to as “conceited_csj” through which it was alleged that I made the purported statement does not belong to me. Having once been a student myself, I am sympathetic to the plight of the LAUTECH students and empathize with them.”