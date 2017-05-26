President Muhammadu Buhari will remain Nigeria’s President for many years, says Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi.

The Governor made the remark during the inauguration of the Ibadan Zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He said Nigeria needs Buhari at this period more than ever.

According to Ajimobi, “We are very lucky that we have a sincere and incorruptible man in President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Buhari is the one Nigeria needs now. We thank God that he is there and he would be there for many years.

He also appealed to Nigerians to partner with the EFCC in flushing out corruption which has remained an obstacle to progress and development of the country.

“Corruption is a cancer that has eaten deep into our society. For us to develop in Nigeria, all of us must come together to fight corruption.

“The president has always cautioned Nigerians that if we don’t kill corruption, it will kill us. So, please let us support government in the campaign.”