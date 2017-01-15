As reactions continue to trail the outburst of Governor Abiola Ajimobi at a protest organised by students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technolgy, LAUTECH after the video went viral, Ajibola, one of the daughters of the governor has reacted to the controversy.

Ajibola who welcomed twins some months back took to her Instagram to label the students ” Generation of mannerless children”.

LAUTECH students had on January 9 protested the continued closure of the university since June last year.

