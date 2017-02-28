Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed not to receive salary until workers in his state are paid their salaries.

He appealed to the doctors and nurses who are currently on strike to end their industrial action and embrace dialogue with his government.

Akeredolu stated this in Akure, the Ondo State capital, while formally meeting with the workers in the state civil service, on Monday.

In his maiden address to the workers, the governor said all the issues relating to the payment of their salaries would top the agenda of his administration.

He disclosed that a committee would be set up by the government to address how the backlog of salaries would be paid and how to move the state forward.

He said, “I am aware of your pains and agony. I feel your pains and what you are going through, and I can see your sufferings. I am surprised that you are still able to put up these smiles without seven months’ salaries. No doubt, a labourer deserves his wages.

“A committee will soon be set up to address this salary issue. We are set to move forward and at the end of the day, we will all win. Let us join hands to work together for the development of this state and I can assure you that with God on our side, we shall scale all obstacles to make Ondo great.”