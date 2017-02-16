A Nigerian well wisher, Akinjide Ajisafe has delivered a Flower and get well card meant for President Muhammed Buhari at the Abuja house, London to wish him a speedy recovery,

In the card signed on February 13, Ajisafe wrote the following message:

“Dear President M Buhari

“May the prayers and blessings of good health I am sending with these flowers make you stronger and healthy

“Mr president, I am sure if you have look outside, right in london the sun of Allah is shining and he is telling you to get well. Many are so earger to have you back, especially in terms of the stability of the country. I hope this litte card and flower help a little to know how lovingly you are thought of … by many of us in UK

May Allah continue to guide, bless and direct you to the right path.

Akinjide Ajisafe