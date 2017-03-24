The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu ha sounded a note of warning to politicians from Lagos saying none of them should contest for 2019 governorship election in Lagos as there is no vacancy for that office.

The monarch said this while speaking at the 21st convocation ceremony of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo adding that any politician who refused to obey his directive would waste his or her money.

He said;

“Few days ago, one of the aspirants greeted me. After greeting, he alleged that I halted his ambition. No one should come out in 2019 and declare his ambition,” he said.

“The only way to avoid not wasting their money is to support Ambode and his deputy to rule Lagos for the next six years. That was why about nine months to the 2015 governorship election, I said Ambode would be the next governor whether they vote or not.