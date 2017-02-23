Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu on Wednesday vowed to fight against a corrupt bigwig who served with former President Olusegun Obasanjo from becoming president of Nigeria.

Akiolu, though did not mention the name of Obasanjo’s ally he was referring to, pointer in his statement was referring to for Vice President, Atiku Abubakar who served in Obasajo’s government.

The monarch had few weeks ago also come hard on Atiku and Lawan Daura, saying they were the one who sold a dummy to Obasanjo which led to his forceful retirement from the police force in 2002 since they believed that Obasanjo would not be able to capture Lagos in 2003 if he was still in the police force.However,

The monarch who spoke on Wednesday at the launch of Nigerian Women Against Corruption initiative in the Southwest held at the Haven Event Centre in Ikeja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria, a project of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in partnership with the office of the Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, said he was ready to fight corrupt people from becoming president in Nigeria again.

Akiolu vowed to work against any corrupt individual from leading the country, saying never again would a corrupt man become Nigeria’s President.

“I insist that there is no era for somebody who spent the first three years of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government making money and turning many companies to his own to come back to be the President of this country again. I mean it and I mean it and by God’s grace, it shall be so,” he said.

While alluding to investigative prowess of the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr Ibrahim Magu, Akiolu advocated support for the present leadership of the Commission, saying it was absolutely necessary for all to support the fight against graft.

He also urged parents to inculcate godly virtues in their children, and teach them to shun any corrupt practices.