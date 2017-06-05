The tribunal Judge involved in Dino Melaye’s tape scandal, Justice Akon Ikpeme has “confessed” to speaking to Senator Melaye.

Sahara Reporters gathered that Ikpeme reached out to an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari in order to help to save her career. She revealed Dino Melaye paid her.

Recall an audio tape revealed how Melaye allegedly bribed her in his 2015 election case.

In the tape, which captures a telephone conversation between Justice (Mrs) Akoh and Mr. Melaye, the judge is overheard asking Mr. Melaye to give her a bribe in US dollars. She also asks Mr. Melaye to assist a person Dino repeatedly referred to as her “daughter” secure a job at the Cross Rivers State Ministry of Health.

[AUDIO] Melaye Reacts To Being Caught On Tape Bribing Tribunal Judge Who Handled His 2015 Election Case

FLASH: Judge involved in @dino_melaye tape scandal, Justice Akon Ikpeme has “confessed” to speaking to Senator Melaye, seeks soft-landing — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 4, 2017

FLASH: Justice Akon Ikpeme reached out to an aide to @NGRPresident sought help to save her career. She revealed that @dino_melaye paid her — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 4, 2017

FLASH: @dino_melaye lawyers involved in the case also revealed that the voice speaking with @dino_melaye was that of Justice Akon Ikpeme — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 4, 2017

FLASH: Justice Akon Ikpeme has provided her @MTNNG telephone number that @dino_melaye reached her for bribery to @ngrpresident aide — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 4, 2017

FLASH: Justice Akon Ikpeme told @NGRPresident aide, @dino_melaye paid her twice, because she handled his case twice at the lower tribunal — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 4, 2017