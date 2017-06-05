The tribunal Judge involved in Dino Melaye’s tape scandal, Justice Akon Ikpeme has “confessed” to speaking to Senator Melaye.

Sahara Reporters gathered that Ikpeme reached out to an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari in order to help to save her career. She revealed Dino Melaye paid her.

Recall an audio tape revealed how Melaye allegedly bribed her in his 2015 election case.

In the tape, which captures a telephone conversation between Justice (Mrs) Akoh and Mr. Melaye, the judge is overheard asking Mr. Melaye to give her a bribe in US dollars. She also asks Mr. Melaye to assist a person Dino repeatedly referred to as her “daughter” secure a job at the Cross Rivers State Ministry of Health.

