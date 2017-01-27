If what is coming from Senate minority leader and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio is anything to go by, about 20 senators of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, are planning to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Mr. Akpabio said all the senators were waiting for was for the PDP, which lost power at the centre to the APC in 2015, to resolve its internal crisis.

The PDP has been factionalised since its national convention in Port Harcourt last year.

One faction is led by a former Borno State governor, Ali Sheriff, while the other is led by a former governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi.

Mr. Akpabio spoke Thursday in Abuja at the party’s National Executive Committee, NEC, and expanded caucus meeting of the Ahmed Makarfi faction.

Some senators including Nelson Effiong representing Akwa Ibom south recently left the PDP for APC citing the division in the party.

Mr. Akpabio said just as some were leaving the PDP, many more were planning to join the party.

“As I speak, so many senators from the opposing party are eager to join the PDP. All they want is a return of peace to the party, once that is done, I can assure that 20 senators are on their way to joining the PDP,” he said.