Senate Minority leader, Godswill Akpabio caused a mild drama today, April 4 when he had to be stopped from gate-crashing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senate caucus meeting.

The meeting which started close to two hours earlier and presided by Chief John Odigie Oyegun behind closed doors, left journalists and aides waiting at the balcony of hearing room 022.

The Senate Minority leader, who was suddenly sighted heading towards the meeting venue, became the cynosure of all, hence, some journalists rushed to see what was happening.

As he attempted opening the door, a security man immediately barricaded the entrance and he had to explain that he wanted to whisper into the ears of the Senate President.

The security, however, insisted that he should not enter.

All efforts to make him speak on reasons he wanted to see Mr. Senate President at that auspicious time proved abortive as he kept sealed lips while he left.