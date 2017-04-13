Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, April 12 swore in 50 Deputy Ministers of State, urging them to discharge their duties diligently.

Akufo-Addo also urged them to let the criticism that greeted their appointments impose a clear obligation on them to justify their inclusion in governance.

“Let us build that dignified, self-reliant, prosperous Ghana that successive generations of Ghanaian patriots and the founders of our free, democratic nation sought with their sweat, toil and blood,” he said.

The swearing-in ceremony signals the completion of the composition of the central government under the presidency of Akufo-Addo.

The Ghanaian leader had broken the records when he appointed in March 110 ministers

Fifty six of them are full ministers, while 50 are deputy ministers, with the remaining four, ministers of state.

In contrast Nigeria has 35 ministers. Britain has a total of 120 ministers for a population of about 65 million.

Akufo-Addo who was elected last December, promising to cut expenditure and fight corruption, said the appointments were necessary.

It is the largest government since the country, of about 27 million inhabitants, adopted a democratic constitution in 1992.

“I’m aware that people are concerned about what they see as maybe the cost of this large government,” Akufo-Addo admitted in an interview on national television.

“It is a necessary investment to make for the rapid transformation of this country” he said and added that ministers “are coming to work, it is not going to be a holiday”.

But the opposition party is less convinced about the benefit of having such a big government.

