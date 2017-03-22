Khaleed Umar Al-Makura, one of the sons of Nasarawa State governor, has been arrested in connection with the death of Ovye Amos, a JSS 2 student of Government Secondary School, Lafia.

According to reports, Amos was out to buy batteries for his torchlight when he was knocked down by a car that was being driven by Khaleed.

Fellow students of the deceased staged a peaceful protest yesterday, demanding that the case should not be swept under the carpet and that Khaleed must face the full wrath of the law.

They carried placards with various inscriptions, demanding justice.

The police, officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), teachers and government officials were called in to calm the students.

Aliyu Tijjani, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Education, said Monday that the government had taken measures to ensure that the perpetrator was brought to book, reported online news website The Cable.

“He has already been arrested. I want to express my profound dismay and sadness over what happened here yesterday. It is unfortunate, very, very unfortunate,” he said.

Goodluck Agwu, the school’s head boy, explained that Amos was hit by the car driven by Khaleed when he went out to buy batteries for his flashlight at 8.00 p.m.

The students, who were not satisfied with the explanation by the commissioner, continued their protest but the police were deployed to calm them.

“It is a painful thing, we sympathise and empathise with you and we assure you that an investigation is ongoing and that the particular culprit as we are speaking now is in our custody,” Maikudi Shehu, the area commander of the Lafia area office, had told the aggrieved students.