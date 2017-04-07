The ruling All Progressives Congress and President Muhammadu Buhari were on Thursday, April 6 both accused by Minister for Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan of abandoning party members in Taraba State, the minister’s home state.

Alhassan, who contested the 2015 governorship election in the north-eastern state on the platform of APC, lamented the alleged abandonment when she led party leaders from the state to the APC national headquarters in Abuja.

She lost the governorship poll to Darius of Ishiaku of the Peoples Democratic Party but was later appointed minister by Buhari.

She said apart from her ministerial appointment and an ambassadorial appointment, the present administration has not given “any meaningful” appointment to the APC members from Taraba.

“APC members from Taraba State are very worried because firstly, if the government back home was that of the APC, I may not have been here in this capacity as a minister.

“I have come as a party member and a leader, together with my brothers from Taraba State to air our problems.

“The government in the state is controlled by the PDP and we expected that, you our parents and this government, especially since you know that we were muscled out, we should have been helped because we did our best.

“No opposition party performed as good as we did since 1999. But unfortunately, apart from my appointment which is statutory and constitutional, then that of the ambassadorial, we still do not have any meaningful appointment.

“If nothing is done to address the plight of our people, we will not know our fate when the next election comes.”