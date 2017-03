Following reports of the suspension of Mary Akpobome as one of the executive directors of Heritage bank, her husband, Ali baba has urged people to exercise patience as regards the bank’s position.

The comedian’s wife was suspended over unrecovered loans she signed off as a top executive of the bank.

Ali baba took to his Instagram page to express his view;

“Thank you to all who showed concern about the story concerning my wife. Let’s wait to hear the Banks position”.