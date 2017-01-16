American Pastor, Eddie Long died yesterday, January 15 at the age of 63 after battling ‘an aggressive form of Cancer’ according to his church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Below is his profile;

Eddie Lee Long was born in Huntersville, North Carolina, on May 12, 1953 to Rev. Floyd M. Long, Jr. and Hattie Long. He attended North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1977.

Long moved to Atlanta to study theology and became the pastor of a small Jonesboro, Georgia church.

He became the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in 1987.

Under Long, membership grew from 300 to 25,000 members.

In 1994, Long was given the title “bishop” in the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship, a group of black Baptist churches that embraced Pentecostal practices.

He led a march with Bernice King in 2004 to the grave of her father, Martin Luther King, Jr. The march was a protest against same-sex marriage and in support of a national constitutional amendment to limit marriage rights to couples comprising “one man and one woman.”

The family of late Martin Luther King, Jr. chose in 2006 chose Long to host and officiate the funeral for Mrs. Coretta Scott King, wife of the late civil rights pioneer. The event was attended by four Presidents (George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter).

Long was a prominent supporter of George W. Bush’s faith-based initiatives. His ministry received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Administration of Children & Families.

Controversies

It was reported in August 28, 2005 that during the period between 1997 and 2000, Long received more than $3.07 million worth of compensation and benefits from his eponymous non-profit charity.

US Congressman in 2007 announced an investigation into the tax-exempt status of six ministries under the leadership of Benny Hinn, Paula White, Eddie L. Long, Joyce Meyer, Creflo Dollar, and Kenneth Copeland by the United States Senate Committee on Finance. Long did not cooperate with the investigation, including refusing to disclose his salary.

Donations to the church dropped significantly following the controversies surrounding Long’s salary and church finances.

Long frequently denounces homosexual behavior and ministered “homosexual cure” programs to recruit gays and lesbians for what he called “Sexual Reorientation” conferences and his church offers an ongoing “Out of the Wilderness” ministry to help convert homosexuals into heterosexuals.

On September 21 and 22, 2010, three men filed separate lawsuits alleging that Long used his pastoral influence to coerce them into a sexual relationship with him

Another man who was a member of a New Birth satellite church filed a similar suit against on September 24 making him the fourth man to file a lawsuit claiming sexual misconduct by Long.

The plaintiffs state that Long placed the men on the church’s payroll, bought them cars and other gifts, and took them separately on trips to destinations such as Kenya, South Africa, Turks and Caicos Islands, Trinidad, Honduras, New Zealand, and New York City.

The lawsuits stated that Long would “discuss the Holy Scripture to justify and support the sexual activity.”

Flagg’s suit claims that Long presided over a “covenant” ceremony between the two of them; Flagg’s attorney said that the ceremony was “essentially a marriage ceremony, with candles, exchange of jewelry, and biblical quotes.”

On May 30, 2011, an episode of the documentary series Sex Scandals In Religion aired on Canadian television network VisionTV. It took an investigative look at the allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by Long with young men in his care.

In August 2016, Long received major attention on Twitter when he posted a video on Facebook of himself which showed his drastic weight loss. In the video, he said he was eating “raw vegetables” instead of a “slave menu” and that he was not on any medications.

In September 2016, Long issued a statement saying he was “recovering” from an unspecified illness and that the illness was “unrelated” to his diet.



Marriage

Long first got married to Dabara S. Houston in 1981 before later marrying Vanessa Griffin in 1990.

After he was accused of sexually molesting young fatherless boys in the church, she filed for divorce in December 2011 but she later withdrew her petition.