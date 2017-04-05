Nigerian comedian, Julius Agwu, has for the first time ever, recounted in full detail what he went through during his terrifying ordeal with brain tumour.

In a new interview with Inspaya TV, Julius Agwu has opened up about the ordeal and how he pulled through adding that 2015 & 2016 were tough years for him after it was discovered that he had three tumors in his brain with one of them the size of a golf ball. It wasn’t even until after a trip to an American hospital, that he discovered he had the tumours.

Thankfully, with the help of amazing doctors at the Park Plaza Hospital, Houston, America, and huge support from his family in 2015, Julius Agwu had a successful brain surgery. He however suffered a breakdown from stress while planning his Crack Your Ribs UK Edition show in 2016 and was ordered to rest by his doctors.

Julius also revealed how he began to suffer memory loss and several seizures shortly after shooting the TV series The Vendor.

“All i remember was I woke up in the hospital and heard the story of my being in coma. I lost my memory.” he said.

Julius Agwu also opened up on the fact that he almost committed suicide and was already trying to put things in place for his wife in the worst case scenario of his demise.

“I started looking for my property documents to give to my wife. One day when they were not home, I almost committed suicide.”

Julius’ wife, Ibiere and his sister Theresa also shared that the incident got so bad to a point where he stopped moving and was almost taken to the mortuary.