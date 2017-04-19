Taraba-born Chairman of Chanchangi Airlines, Ahmadu Chanchangi has died, PREMIUM TIMES reports.

The Kaduna-based billionaire died along Kaduna-Abuja road while on the way to a hospital in Abuja on Wednesday morning, April 19.

“He died along the road while we were rushing him to a hospital in Abuja, after a protractive illness,” a family source said.

He is believed to be survived by three wives and about 33 children, among whom is Rufai Chanchangi, a member of the House of representative.

“He will be buried by 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) according to Islamic right at the Bashama road cemetery,” another family source added.

Among early sympathisers at the Chachangi home was Bala Ibn Na’Allah, the deputy Senate leader, and Mohammed Ali, a former member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.