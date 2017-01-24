Nigerians have been assured by Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi that President Muhammadu Buhari is alive, fit and healthy.

The Minister dispelled the rumour while appearing on Arise TV’s programme, Thisday Live in Abuja.

Amaechi’s reaction follows reports that Buhari was in a critical condition and receiving medical treatment.

His words: ‘’Last Sunday, the president stood for one hour; and if he is not fit he would have collapsed. I do not think we should discuss president’s medical history. What are we worrying about?

“I will soon go for 10 days’ vacation, in which I will go for medical check-up. The rumour about his death is all nonsense,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed, has attacked the federal government for allegedly lying about the health of the president.

He warned that Nigerians cannot afford to face another constitutional crisis as a result of the President’s “ailing health”.