The Immediate past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi has announced the rejection of an award reserved for him by his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike as one of the contributors to the development of the state.

Amaechi is shortlisted among other prominent Rivers sons and daughters to be bestowed with awards on Saturday (today) as part of the celebrations to mark the state’s Golden Jubilee.

But Amaechi said through a statement from his media office that the award from the state governor would not be accepted.

According to the statement, “The minister (Amaechi) was shown a publication of the Rivers State Government indicating his name as one of many others to be given awards by Nyesom Wike. But as of today, Amaechi has not received any communication from Nyesom Wike and/or Rivers State Government in this respect.

“Be that as it may, we want to state categorically that whatever Wike claims to be giving to Amaechi is a poisoned chalice that has been unequivocally rejected by the minister.

“First, the purported award itself is a contradiction of monumental proportions, a contradiction that can only come from a warped and perverted mind. From day one as governor, Wike has made it his sole, one-point agenda to attack, abuse, insult and falsely denigrate Amaechi, his immediate predecessor and erstwhile benefactor.

“Since he became governor, Wike spends most of his time making reckless, deeply irresponsible malicious, false allegations against Amaechi, as he attempts, albeit fruitlessly, to malign and destroy the outstandingly superb performance and legacy of Amaechi in Rivers State.

“So, what is the basis or criterion for Wike to give an award/honour to a man he (Wike) has rashly attacked and called all sorts of unprintable names in the past two years?”