Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has ordered the permanent removal of Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIOs) from all roads across the state.

Ambode who cleared the air as regards the ban today , May 16 at the inauguration of pedestrian bridges, laybys and slip roads at Ojodu Berger challenged them to come up with technology to monitor and track vehicle registration and MOT certifications.

He also asked the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials to stay off the inner-city roads and the main streets of Lagos, saying the operation of the federal agency should henceforth be restricted to the fringes and highways over which the federal government has jurisdiction.

The Governor noted that the three-in-one project at Ojodu Berger was conceived and executed by his administration to end intractable gridlock and avoidable loss of lives in the area.

He unveiled the strategic projects alongside the State Head of Service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, the Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr. Adebowale Akinsanya, and Permanent Secretary, Works & Infrastructure, Mr. Temidayo Erinle, among others.

Before unveiling the projects that redefined public life at Ojodu Berger, the governor noted that the VIOs “have been asked to stay off our roads permanently”, adding that the FRSC are “to stay on the fringes and highways and not on the main streets of Lagos”.