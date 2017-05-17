Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos today, May 17 commissioned the Ajah and Abule Egba Flyovers, saying that both bridges were creative solutions by his administration to address the perennial traffic associated with the areas, as well as boost economic activities in both axes.

The Governor, who spoke at separate events in Ajah and Abule Egba to official open the Bridges, christened as ‘Jubilee Bridges’ for public use, said that while the driving motive behind Ajah Bridge was to improve connectivity in the axis and facilitate economic growth, the Abule-Egba Bridge was about opening up other areas of the State and improving the lives of residents in the area.

More photos below;