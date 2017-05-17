Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has commissioned the commissioned the newly built Pedestrian Bridge, lay-by and slip road at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

Addressing a huge crowd at the commissioning on Tuesday, May 16 Ambode said at the inception of his administration in May 2015, the traffic situation at the Ojodu Berger axis was one of the challenges he identified as requiring urgent attention.

He said this decision was informed by the strategic importance of Ojodu-Berger axis being a major gateway into the State.