The Lagos State Government has revealed that, efforts are ongoing to relocate traders in Computer Village, Ikeja to Katangwa in Agbado/Oke-Odo and then convert the area into a world-class ICT Park.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Wasiu Anifowose, at the 2017 Ministerial Press briefing in Alausa Tuesday as part of activities marking the second year anniversary of Governor Ambode’s administration.

The relocation will, according to the government, curb environmental degradation, housing stock deficit and traffic congestion in the Ikeja axis.