Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has ordered Vehicle Inspection Officers to leave Lagos roads temporarily.

The governor, it was gathered, ordered the officers to stay off Lagos roads until further instructions.

Vanguard reports that since last week, the VIOs, under the Vehicle Inspection Service, VIS, had left all Lagos roads on the order of Ambode.

According to government source, the directive was in line with the present administration of Ambode’s policy of compulsory traning and retainning of all public workers in the state irrespective of cadres.