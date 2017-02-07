The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode on Monday said that plans have been made to remove yellow buses, popularly known as danfo, from Lagos roads.

Ambodewho spoke on Monday explained that danfo would give way to a more efficient, well-structured and world-class mass transport system that would facilitate ease of movement within the city.

He also said his administration had completed work on a comprehensive environmental sanitation policy that would make the city to be clean without any burden on the people in terms of taxes.

Speaking at the 14th annual lecture of the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) at the Muson Centre in Onikan with the theme, ‘Living Well Together, Tomorrow: The Challenge of Africa’s Future Cities,’ Ambode admitted that the danfo transport system in Lagos was not acceptable and befitting of a megacity, adding that a well-structured transport mode was needed to address the challenge.

He said, “When I wake up in the morning and see all the yellow buses, okadas (motorcycles) and all kinds of tricycles, I feel that the claim that we are a megacity is not true. We must acknowledge that it is a faulty connectivity that we are running.

“We have to look for a solution and that is why we want to banish yellow buses this year. We must address the issue of connectivity that makes people to move around with ease and that is where we are going.”