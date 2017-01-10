Governor Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday, Jaanuary 9 signed the Lagos State N812.998 billion 2017 Appropriation Bill into Law.

The Governor, who spoke at a brief ceremony held at the Lagos House, Ikeja, said the 2017 budget, christened, “Golden Jubilee Budget” was his administration’s contract with Lagosians to continue to build an all-inclusive economy throughout the year.

He thanked the Speaker and members of the House of Assembly for their forthrightness and speedy consideration and approval of the Appropriation Bill, which he presented to the House on November 29, 2016 and was passed to Law on January 3, 2017.

He said the N812.998bn 2017 budget was in line with the State Development Plan 2012-2025, the Medium Term Expenditure Framework for 2017-2019, based on the state’s four pillars of development which include: Infrastructure Development, Economic Development, Social Development and Security as well as Sustainable Environment.

Governor Ambode, while assuring that his administration would immediately hit the ground running to implement the budget, expressed optimism that the national economy would begin a path of recovery this year.

