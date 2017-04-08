Police have arrested an America-based Nigerian orthopedic doctor residing in Texas, United States of America for allegedly sexually assaulting at least two patients in his office.

The police said Okechukwu Ozumba committed the act at OSSM Orthopedics in the 8000 block of state highway 121 in McKinney, Texas.

McKinney police arrested him on March 31, and booked him at the Collin County jail, where his bail was set at $50,000, and he was released on Sunday.

Following his arrest, the Texas medical board temporarily suspended his licence and said it will look into the allegations before taking further action.

“A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Ozumba, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Ozumba,” the board said in a statement.

“We flatly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba,” the accused family said in a statement read.

“We appreciate the support from our local and global community.”

One of the victims reportedly went to his office last week to be treated for a sports injury, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She told police that the doctor exposed half of her genitals to check for internal fluid and told her he needed to rub in the medication he had injected under her left hip.

She reported that her husband, who was sitting behind the doctor , did not see as Ozumba massaged and penetrated her genitals with his fingers.

The woman told police that she contacted another doctor after the visit and asked whether what Ozumba had done was normal procedure.

The second doctor informed her that Ozumba was “absolutely not supposed to penetrate her vagina.”