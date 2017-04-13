THE first Muslim woman to serve as a New York judge has been found dead in the Hudson River in New York.

Sheila Abdus-Salaam, a 65-year-old associate judge of New York’s highest court, was found floating in the water near 132nd Street and Hudson Parkway in Manhattan at around 1.45pm local time on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

Police said her body showed no obvious signs of trauma or injuries indicating foul play and that a post-mortem examination would determine the cause of death, local media reported.

Abdus-Salaam had been reported missing from her home in Harlem on Tuesday, according to reports.

Originally from Washington DC, Ms Abdus-Salaam became the first African-American woman appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2013.

New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said he was proud to have appointed her to the state’s highest court, adding he was “deeply saddened by her passing”.

He described her as a “trailblazing jurist whose life in public service was in pursuit of a more fair and more just New York for all”.

“She was a pioneer,” he said. “Through her writings, her wisdom, and her unshakeable moral compass, she was a force for good whose legacy will be felt for years to come.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my sympathies to her family, loved ones and colleagues during this trying and difficult time.”