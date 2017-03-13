

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Ms Amina Mohammed, has said that it will take 170 years to achieve gender equality between women and men.

Mohammed, in her message to the Youth Forum of the Commission on the Status of Women, ahead of the International Commission on the Status of Women, said women and girls were being forced to confront higher obstacles to opportunity than men and boys.

“Gender-based discrimination, marginalization, violence and other human rights abuses; unequal access to education, to health care; these are basic rights and also to opportunities for leadership and participation. This list goes on and on.

“The barriers are so high that it would take 170 years to achieve economic equality between women and men; 170 years!

“I’m sorry but I do not accept a world that says – equality is not good enough for you or me or our daughters,” she said.

NAN