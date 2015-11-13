Amina J.Mohammed is one of the six women that made the cut as a minister under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. She is the new Minister of Environment and below are some of the things you may not know about her.
1. Amina J. Mohammed was born 1961 in Kaduna State and is of Gombe descent with a British mother and a Nigerian father.
2. From 2002-2005, Ms. Mohammed coordinated the Task Force on Gender and Education for the UN Millennium Project.
3. She has served as the Special Adviser on Post-2015 Development Planning to United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
4. She served as the CEO and founder of the Think Tank Center for Development Policy Solutions.
5. She worked as Senior Adviser on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to three different Presidents of Nigeria from 2000 – 2014.
6. She has six children.
7. She received the National Honors Award of OFR in 2006 and was inducted in the Nigerian Women’s Hall of Fame in 2007.
I love Amina j mm
nice biography Amina j muhammad, may almighty Allah proct and guides for the newly appointment may almighty Allah give u ability to deliver successful amin
we are always with you in making new naija
Congrate,our mother of environment
Gud evening ma,i’ve have seen your hand-work today’s morning,may God protect you and guide you to deliver succesfully.amen.
Yes our mother of enviroment
On this World Wildlife Day, I felicitate with our amiable mother of Nigeria’s environment. Ma, as I read through your profile, I knew that the Ministry is in for better years under you. Your profile has also given me the courage to put down this piece of information, hoping it gets to you. The information is that for over twenty five (25) years of existence of the Nigeria National Park Service (a Para-Military Organization under you), with previously eight (8) and currently seven (7) Parks in the country, no female has been given the opportunity to head a Park irrespective of the fact that both males and females are subjected to same working conditions in the forest and in the office over the years. Any female qualified? By all standards Yes.
As former coordinator of Task Force on gender and education, you may wish to look into the issue. May the Almighty God grant you the courage and wisdom to take the Ministry to greater heights, despite prevailing circumstances. Thank you ma.
we are always with you E. Minister A. M
I personally optimistic and overwhelmed that, Hajiya Amina Mohammed is a fearless, dedicated, Iron and charismatic woman of this dispensation of justice under Buhari as the President of Nigeria. Render your contributions for the progress of Nigeria. More grace to you elbow Hajiya. From Ibrahim Haruna Agbolagu, Lafia, Nasarawa State.
I m happy to see u, mum of our great nja env. Yestdy at World desertification day that took place in jigawa babura L G. I m a corp member that represents coppers to greet u .
CONGRATULATION
I thank God for you, the Minister of Environment, for your hardworking. I pray that, May God give you long life.
Mrs. Amina Mohammad
Yes, you are a true mother of environment.
I wish to see seriousness and selfless service from all the political office holders.Nigerians have suffered for too long,it should no longer be business as usual!God help Nigeria!!
May allah protect u and give abundant wisdom .big congratulations to u ma
indeed a patriotic woman we are proud to have as a nigeria tnx u god bless u uppppp fulani.