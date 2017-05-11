Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun escaped unhurt as a bullion van belonging to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ramped into his convoy on Thursday evening, May 11.

The incident, which occurred around Ibafo, while the Governor was traveling to Lagos for an official assignment, saw the CBN convoy damaging the escort vehicle in the governor’s convoy.

It was gathered that the governor’s convoy which was on its way to Lagos was forced out of the road, as the CBN bullion van attempted to overtake the convoy and in the process the van collided with one of the governor’s convoy.

The situation was said to have left the governor and his entourage in utter shock.