This year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) has come and gone but what would remain on the lips of everyone is the movie ’76’ which bagged five awards.
The 2017 AMVCA event was held at the Convention Centre of the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos on Saturday, March 4.
Funke Akindele won two awards, while the Trailblazer Award went to Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama and Chika Okpala aka Chief Zebrudaya took home the Industry Merit Award.
’76’ stole the show, winning Best Movie, Best Actress, Best Costume Designer, Best Art Director and Best Director.
See full list of winners below;
Best Makeup Artist – Hakeem Onilogbo Ajibola and Perekeme Odon for Oloibiri
Best Costume Designer – Pat Egwurube for ’76
Best Art Director – Pat Nebo for ’76
Best Sound Editor – Guy Steer for VAYA
Best Picture Editor – Nnodim Chigozie and Paula Peterson for Oloibiri
Best Lighting Designer – Elliot Sewape for 93 Days
Best Cinematographer – Lance Gewer for Happiness Is A Four Letter Word
Best Short Film/Online Video – Ogo Okpue for Cat Face
Best Documentary – Uga Carlini for Alison
AMVCA Recognition Award for the best MNet series – Hustle
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Samuel Ajibola for The Johnsons
Best Actor in MNet Drama Series – David Jones David for Hotel Majestic
Best Comedy Series – The Johnsons
Best MNet Drama Series – Tinsel
Best Indigenous Language Movie (Swahili) – Zilizala
Best Indigenous Language (Hausa) – Tijani Shehu Yahaya for Yaki Da Zuciya
Best Indigenous Language Movie (Yoruba) – Abiodun Jimoh and Jumoke Odetola for Somewhere In The Dark
“Best Indigenous Language Movie/Series (Igbo) – Crey Ahanonu for Amonye Bu Onye
Best Soundtrack (Original Score) Michael Ogunlade for The Encounter
Best TV Show – Funke Akindele for Jenifa’s Diary
Award for Best Writer (Movie/TV Series) goes to the writers of VAYA
Best Supporting Actress – Ebele Okaro Onyuike for Four One Love
Best Supporting Actor – Rotimi Salami for Just Got Married
Best Actress Comedy (Movie/TV Series) Funke Akindele for Jenifa’s Diary
Best Actor Comedy (Movie/TV Series) – Ime Bishop Umoh for The Boss is Mine
Trailblazer Award – Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama
Industry Merit Award – Chika Okpala aka Chief Zebrudaya
Best Movie East Africa – Sarika Hemi Lakhani for Kati Kati
Best Movie West Africa – Rogers Ofime for Oloibiri
Best Movie Southern Africa – Elvis Chuks for All About Love
Best Actress (Drama/Movie/TV Series) – Rita Dominic for ’76
Best Actor (Drama/Movie/TV Series) – Sambasa Nzeribe for Slow Country
Best Director – Izu Ojukwu for ’76
Best Movie – ’76