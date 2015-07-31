Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Wednesday, has described governors who ‘sleep’ without paying the salaries of workers in their state as irresponsible.

Speaking during the 2015 civil service day celebration at the Jerome Udoji secretariat, Awka, the state capital, the Governor defaulted any administration of states within the confines of the Nation that shuts eye to its worker’s plight: “No responsible government goes to sleep when its workforce is having sleepless nights,” the governor said.

He said in the past one year, his administration had demonstrated a great deal of sensitivity to the plight of workers: “A few weeks after I was sworn in as your governor, we took bold steps to look into the difficulties workers were having in transporting themselves to Awka from various parts of the state.”

“Consequently, we provided four buses to convey workers from Onitsha, Otuocha, Nnewi and Ekwulobia to and from Awka. We also donated three buses to NLC, NUC and JNC.”

Reassuring the state workers of regular salaries despite the dominant economic setbacks, the governor said: “Similarly, less than one year into my administration, we increased workers’ salaries by 15 per cent.”

“I also assured you that I would do more if our Internally Generated Revenue grows. Interestingly, we increased salaries at a time when oil prices were crashing and governments were looking for bailouts.”

“In spite of the prevailing difficulties, we have kept our promise to always pay your salaries regularly,” the governor added.