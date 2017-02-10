It was reported earlier that the Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) uncovered whopping sums of $9.8m and £74,000 cash during a special operation conducted on 3rd February, 2017, on a building belonging to a former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Dr. Andrew Yakubu, in Kaduna.

Yakubu was GMD of the NNPC between 2012 and 2014.

The huge cash was hidden in a fire proof safe. The surprise raid on the facility was a sequel to intelligence which the commission received about suspected proceeds of crime believed to be hidden in the slums of Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna.

On arrival at the facility, the caretaker of the house, one Bitrus Yakubu, a younger brother to Andrew Yakubu, disclosed that both the house and the safe where the money was found belong to his brother, Andrew Yakubu.

On February 8, 2017, Andrew Yakubu reported to the Commission’s Zonal office in Kano and made statement wherein he admitted ownership of the recovered money, claiming it was a gift from unnamed persons. He is currently assisting the investigation.

