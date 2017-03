A Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu was today, March 21 granted bail by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Recall Yakubu was arrested by the anti-graft agency after about $9.8 million cash was found in his house in Kaduna.

The trial judge, Justice A. R. Mohammed granted the former NNPC GMD a N300 million bail while he was also asked to also produce two sureties in the like sum.