The name Andrew Yakubu has been on the lips of Nigerians since the news broke that $9.8m and £74,000 were found in cash in a building linked to him in Kaduna.

His defence that the cash were gifts from friends kept people wondering what kind of friends the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has.

Below are you didn’t know about him;

1.) Engr. Andrew Lar Yakubu was born September 10, 1955 in a tiny farming community of Ma Mazah near Zangon Kataf settlement, in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

2.) Yakubu attended the Government College in Keffi from 1969 to 1973, obtaining a West African School Certificate before later attending the College of Arts and Science in Zaria until 1975.

3.) He graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) in 1979, with a degree in Chemical Engineering and started his carrier as a Chemical Engineer II in the NNPC Kaduna Refinery.

4.) He was given the chieftaincy title “Iyan Atyap” by the Atyap Kingdom of Kaduna State in 2004

5.) A reception was held at the palace of Agwatyap (Chief of Atyap) in Zangon Kataf town over his appointment as NNPC GMD in 2012, the reception had in attendance traditional rulers from Southern Kaduna, top Civil Servants, politicians, business men, serving and retired Generals from Atayp land, including Gen Zammani Lekwot (rtd), former Military Governor of River State.

6.) He was sacked as the NNPC GMD by then President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan due to an argument he had with the then serving petroleum minister Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke over who to appoint as the Managing Director of Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC).

7.) His honors include the Presidential Merit Award by the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers (1997) and the GMD of NNPC Award (1987).

8.) He is a full member of the Iyan Council of Chiefs, a fellow of the Nigerian Association of Technologist in Engineering and an associate fellow of the Chemical Society of Nigeria.