President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by Archbishop Nicholas Okoh to find ways to stop the killings of Nigerians across the country.

Okoh who is the Primate of Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion said it was the duty of the Federal Government to protect the lives and property of Nigerians in any part of the country.

He decried what he called the senseless killings of Nigerians by arms-bearing Fulani herdsmen.

The Anglican Primate spoke at Atani, Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State during the dedication of Basilica of St. James the Great Cathedral by the Ogbaru Diocese.

He said it was not only in Southern Kaduna that people were being massacred, stressing that “everywhere in the country, Nigerians are being killed every now and then.”

He urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security for Nigerians in every part of the country.

Okoh enjoined Nigerians to continue to pray for the full recovery of President Buhari, to enable him to offer Nigeria the desired leadership for which he was elected.

The primate also called for economic measures to cushion the effects of the economic downturn in the country.