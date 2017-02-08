An angry Muslim man has thank the Christians in Germany for their kind gestures of sheltering Muslim refugees especially those rejected by Islamic countries like; Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mauritius and other Muslim Majority countries.

Dr. Babajah spoke following the Syrian war and how his so-called Muslim brothers, especially Saudi Arabia have turned their back on them, by rejecting refugees from Syria..

“It’s very heartbreaking to see how their brothers turned their back on them, and how Christians who they labelled as unbelievers are now helping them.”

He went ahead to say that he won’t be surprised to know that only Christians will inherit the Kingdom of the Heaven, while his Muslim brothers who didn’t help, when people were in need will go to hell fire.

Watch The Video Below;