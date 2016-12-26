A mobile policeman attached to the Zenith Bank in Zaria, Kaduna State who allegedly killed his colleague before shooting six people on ATM queue has been beaten to death by angry mob.

Among who the trigger-happy policeman shot was a student of the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University.

According to an eyewitness, argument ensued between both policemen over access into the banking hall. The policeman that was shot had attempted to enter while the one on duty tried to stop him.

They started exchanging harsh words. Suddenly, the policeman on duty pulled his gun and shot the other officer. He then started shooting sporadically killing a student instantly.

Below is an eyewitness account by Oluwaloniglory OmoJesu, who confirmed that two others were confirmed dead at the hospital:

“I was there when it all went down but fear no let me carry phone dey snap the event. It all started like this….

I woke up early this morning, made my way to the bank, Manchester road precisely where GTBank was situated, I got there, there was no money at the ATM machine, infact I went round the whole Zaria non of the banks ATM machines was loaded with money (like say na plan work).

I got to diamond bank round about, made my way up to zenith bank, I got there but the crowd there was something else, so as I was about leaving, two of the mopols guiding the bank were arguing then one of them asked the other to hand over his rifle to him if not he will shoot him, like play like play, the guy cocked his rifle, his name was Ayuba Hamisu while the other one was Joshua Matthew both of them were Sergeants and attached to Mopol 47 squadron Zaria, so Joshua handed over his rifle to Ayuba knowing fully well that Ayuba has already cocked his rifle and anything can happen, while the rest mopols were just looking in amazement, the next thing I heard was, lie down, at this moment I knew something terrible was about to happen.

So I left the premises of the bank, kick starts my vehicle and drove off immediately, suddenly it was not up to 30seconds I heard a gun shot, people started running for their dear lives, I parked my car to know what was going on, then I looked down to zenith bank, two people were already on the ground dead including Joshua the other Mopol man that was lying on the ground before I left the bank.

The next thing I saw, was an Okada man dropped dead from his Okada, at that period I knew war has started, as I was trying to get the clear picture of what really transpired to that ugly event, I saw the Ayuba with two AK47s shooting rapidly chanting Allah Uhakubar as you can see from the picture.

I quickly hid myself with others in one of the shops at PZ bustop, immediately news got to Zaria Area command who mobilized men to the scene before they could get there one of the mopols had already shot Ayuba in both legs, he couldn’t get up again with the rifles fell off his hands and I saw mobs gathered and started hitting him with so many objects they could lay their hands on.

Police later dispersed the crowd, took Ayuba to hospital together with Joshua who was already dead before getting to hospital and three other persons who they later confirmed dead on arrival due to multiple gun shots.

They said Ayuba later gave up due to serious beating by the mobs and loss of blood. For this Christmas, I thank my God say my head no follow join oooo, make Una help me thank God oooo. the incident was so terrible.”

See more photos below;