The incessant killings of Kaduna Southerners over the last six months by herdsmen were yesterday, December 20 protested against by angry women in Kafanchan.

The women mostly elderly came out half naked to protest the killings before marching to the Government house to see Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. They were allowed in to have a meeting with him as they left, they began to destroy some of the cars in his garage.