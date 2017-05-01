Angry workers forced out Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from the Eagle Square in Abuja during the workers’ day rally on Monday, May 1.

Chris Ngige, minister of labour, and Adams Oshiomole were among the dignitaries who also left the venue abruptly.

Trouble started after Ngige sent Biola Bawa, permanent secretary in the ministry of labour, to deliver his specch.

Ngige sent Bawa because he represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the occasion.

The workers refused to listen to the permanent secretary, who left after all efforts to address the audience proved abortive.

Ngige came forward after the official left, but he was booed.

Not even Oshiomhole, a former president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), could pacify the workers who were protesting poor minimum wage.

When it was obvious that the protesters would not back down, security operatives of Saraki and Dogara, whisked them out of the state box to their vehicles and they left the venue.

Other government officials also left. After the departure of the guests, the workers continued with the programme.