Troops of 27 Brigade have reportedly rescued another Chibok girl, Rakiya Abubakar and her baby around Alagarno area near Ajigin in Damboa LGA in Borno State.

Rakiya who was found near Sambisa Forest has brought to a total of 29 out of the over 200 Chibok school girls abducted by the Islamist Boko Haram terrorist group in 2014.