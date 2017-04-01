Another student of Queen’s College, Lagos has died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

Praise Sodipo’s death makes it the third victim that has died as a result of the epidemic that broke out at the school.

PUNCH gathered that the Senior Secondary School one pupil, who was an orphan, was said to have been on life support at the Intensive Care Unit before she died late Thursday night.

The President of the school’s Old Girls’ Association, Dr. Frances Ajose, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, confirmed the development.

Recall that many pupils of the school were admitted in the school’s sickbay after eating spaghetti and drinking water suspected to have been polluted, in the school.

Two pupils –Vivian Osuiniyi and Bithia Itulua –who were in Junior Secondary School two and three respectively, reportedly died as a result of the epidemic.