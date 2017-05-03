It has been revealed that World Heavyweight Boxing champion, Anthony Joshua pocketed a whopping £15 million (N8.2 billion) for beating Wladimir Klitschko at weekend – the biggest purse earned by a British fighter on home soil.

Only Ricky Hatton has picked up more in one night as he earned in excess of £15 million for his clash with Floyd Mayweather Jnr in 2007 in Las Vegas.

The heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium generated huge interest, which reach 1.5 milliom sales on pay-per-view, eclipsing the previous record of 1.15 milliom for Mayweather’s clash with Manny Pacquiao in 2015, which was 100,000 above the American’s fight with Hatton.

Joshua’s defence of the IBF belt against Klitschko will also generate gate receipts worth about £7 million. US television rights sold for almost £2.4 million, with Showtime and HBO sharing the rights.